Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David

media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.

12:30-1:30 Andrew David

2:00-3:00 KT Johnson

3:30-4:30 Marques Morel Music

5:00-6:00 Shelly Faith