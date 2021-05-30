Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.
12:30-1:30 Andrew David
2:00-3:00 KT Johnson
3:30-4:30 Marques Morel Music
5:00-6:00 Shelly Faith
