Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David

to

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.

12:30-1:30 Andrew David

2:00-3:00 KT Johnson

3:30-4:30 Marques Morel Music

5:00-6:00 Shelly Faith

Info

280Karben4.jpg
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Food & Drink, Music
to
Google Calendar - Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David - 2021-05-30 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David - 2021-05-30 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David - 2021-05-30 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shelley Faith, Marques Morel, KT Johnson, Andrew David - 2021-05-30 12:30:00 ical