press release: How does lack of safety and security affect our psyche and ability to live and flourish? Fourteen contemporary artists tackle the public issue of human displacement and housing insecurity in Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home. This exhibition features their responses to issues of shelter—global and local, public and private. Shelter is a socially engaged art experience with the aim to create awareness and open dialogue around an urgent social issue. The artwork will validate the human experience by showcasing art infused with personal stories and perspectives, and will demonstrate that art-making is a vehicle for open communication, healing, and compassion.

This exhibition was organized by Contemporary Craft, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Free Public Programs

Opening reception Thursday, November 29, 2018

5:30–6:30 p.m. Lecture by Karla Thennes, executive director of Porchlight, Chazen Auditorium. As Executive Director of Porchlight for the past 27 years, Karla Thennes has devoted her career to bringing awareness and education about homelessness in Madison. Join us on Thursday, November 29 to learn more about the complicating factors of homelessness in our own community and what Porchlight is doing to improve the lives of those affected.

6:30–8 p.m. Live music by Major Vistas, refreshments, cash bar.