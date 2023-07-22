Shelter from the Storm Meet & Greet

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Stop by the Middleton Public Library to “Meet and Greet" some adoptable cats from Madison's Shelter From the Storm animal shelter.  Visit www.sftsrescue.org to learn more about Shelter From the Storm's adoption process and to see all of the wonderful animals up for adoption. This event will be located in the Main Level Programming Room of the library.  Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver to enter the “Meet and Greet” room.  

