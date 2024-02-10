Classical Chinese dance performance, 7 pm on 2/10 and 1 pm, 2/11, Overture Center. $184-$84.

media release: The culture of ancient China was divinely inspired. Shen Yun’s works reflect this rich spiritual heritage...

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!

The traditional Chinese culture Shen Yun presents cannot be seen anywhere else in the world—not even in China. There, the ruling communist regime has viewed China’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage as a threat to its ideology and for decades tried to erase it.

But in 2006, a group of Chinese artists came together in New York with a vision: to revive the best of China’s cultural heritage and share it with the world. They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. The company’s repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in communist China today.

After a decade of performing around the world to sold-out audiences everywhere, Shen Yun has brought a great civilization back from the brink of extinction.

Shen Yun is now the world’s premier classical Chinese dance company. Some people fly from other countries or drive hundreds of miles to see it. Others see the same performance five or six times. Why? Many say there are no words to describe it—you have to see it with your own eyes to find out.

Join us for the experience of a lifetime.

This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.