Sheng Wang

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 2/22 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/23-24. $35-$25.

media release: Sheng Wang is a comedian, actor and writer originally from Houston, TX. His first Netflix special, Sweet & Juicy, released in September 2023 and was produced and directed by Ali Wong. He was a featured stand-up on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” special and also wrote for the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat.” Sheng resides in Los Angeles and in his time off, he enjoys exploring botanical gardens and discovering new ways to snack.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
