Sherman Church Homecoming

press release: Sherman Church is excited to announce it’s Homecoming and Anniversary celebration weekend, October 8-9, 2022.

This year’s celebration will include a Day of Service on Saturday, October 8, and an anniversary Worship Service on Sunday, October 9 at 9:30am, followed by our Northside Unified at 3pm.

Saturday’s events on the Day of Service, will be a Pumpkin Patch outing for community youth from 10:30am until 1pm, and our 2nd Hand Chic Boutique. The pumpkin patch outing will Schuster’s Playtime Farm and is open to all youth.

The 2nd Hand Chic Boutique is one of Sherman’s Church’s perennial acknowledgments of Domestic Violence Awareness month. We will offer free gently used and new clothing for women, people who identify as women, and non-binary friends who feel most comfortable in spaces for women. The event will be from 3-6pm at Sherman Church.

On Sunday October 9, Sherman Church will have a 69th anniversary worship service at 9:30am, and then Sherman will host Northside Unified, Sherman’s annual celebration of the richness and diversity of the Northside of Madison. We will have music, a community meal, and some of Madison’s most dedicated leaders and community servants discussing the importance of unity in our neighborhood. Everyone is welcome.

“Sherman Church believes deeply in serving the community, not just for one day, but everyday, helping to unite the community in which we live and worship, and sharing loving kindness without conditions or strings attached,” said Rev. David Hart pastor of Sherman Church. “What better way to acknowledge our anniversary than to serve in this way.”

Sherman Avenue United Methodist church is Madison Northside’s progressive, open and affirming church, that believes everyone is welcome and has value in God’s creation. It is located at 3705 N. Sherman Ave. in Madison. It’s website is: www.saumc.org.