She's Beautiful When She's Angry
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A Peregrine Forum free screening of "She's Beautiful When She's Angry" (2014, 92 min) on Tue Oct 11, 6:30pm.
At the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin in Rm 104 (1st floor Conference Room).
A provocative and rousing look at the birth and legacy of the Women's Liberation Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s and a tribute to the outrageous and often brilliant women behind it. Using never-before-seen archival footage and directly confronting race, sexual preference and leadership within the movement.
"A FEMINIST MASTERPIECE"--Kitty Lindsay, Ms. Magazine
"An EXCEPTIONAL chronicle BRISTLING with ENERGY"--Richard Brody, The New Yorker
LET THEM BE ANGRY AGAIN!!!--David Langlois Williams, Peregrine Forum of Wisconsin