media release: A Peregrine Forum free screening of "She's Beautiful When She's Angry" (2014, 92 min) on Tue Oct 11, 6:30pm.

At the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin in Rm 104 (1st floor Conference Room).

A provocative and rousing look at the birth and legacy of the Women's Liberation Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s and a tribute to the outrageous and often brilliant women behind it. Using never-before-seen archival footage and directly confronting race, sexual preference and leadership within the movement.

"A FEMINIST MASTERPIECE"--Kitty Lindsay, Ms. Magazine

"An EXCEPTIONAL chronicle BRISTLING with ENERGY"--Richard Brody, The New Yorker

LET THEM BE ANGRY AGAIN!!!--David Langlois Williams, Peregrine Forum of Wisconsin