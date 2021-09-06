media release: ISTHMUS DANCE COLLECTIVE Presents SHIFTING GEARS: Bike Path Dance Festival

The Isthmus Dance Collective (IDC), is pleased to bring a fresh new vision of dance to the Madison area! Through active collaboration between individual artists and organizations spanning different dance disciplines and genres, IDC fills a void in current Madison area arts and dance offerings.

IDC is composed of Madison-based professional dance artists and aims to promote dance dialogue in the community and to provide accessible and inclusive dance education, community outreach, and performances. Just as the Madison isthmus is a land bridge connecting the two sides of the city, IDC’s aim is to build bridges and connect people and organizations to the community through dance.

We are pleased to present our first large-scale dance event, SHIFTING GEARS: Bike Path Dance Festival. Emerging from a year of minimal live performance opportunities, this festive and free event showcases a full day of exciting dance performances scattered along Madison’s bike paths. We’ll be providing full details about the event throughout the summer. All SHIFTING GEARS performances are free and open to the public. We encourage spectators to use the bike paths to travel between various performances throughout

the day.

Monday, September 6, 2021, Noon-6pm, with four performance stages in various Madison City Parks located along Madison’s Bike Path network