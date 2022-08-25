The Shindig

A night of Music, Live Performances and Dance Party, Located Upstairs at the Rigby Thursday Aug 25, 2022!

9pm-2am (Live Performances, Music & Dance Party) $10

Save $5 @ Door For Taking 1 Class Prior

9-11pm (Live Performances & Showcase)

(Performances Line Up Coming Soon)

11pm-2am (Dance Party & Music)

Featuring Djs EMC & VPS

earlier:

7-9pm Drop-In Dance Classes: 7pm (Open Level), 8-9pm (Beg / Int Choreography) $10 each or $15 For Both Classes. If attending a class save $5 on event admission.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410629490928013/