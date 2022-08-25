The Shindig
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
A night of Music, Live Performances and Dance Party, Located Upstairs at the Rigby Thursday Aug 25, 2022!
9pm-2am (Live Performances, Music & Dance Party) $10
Save $5 @ Door For Taking 1 Class Prior
9-11pm (Live Performances & Showcase)
(Performances Line Up Coming Soon)
11pm-2am (Dance Party & Music)
Featuring Djs EMC & VPS
earlier:
7-9pm Drop-In Dance Classes: 7pm (Open Level), 8-9pm (Beg / Int Choreography) $10 each or $15 For Both Classes. If attending a class save $5 on event admission.