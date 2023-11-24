Shine On Madison Lighting Ceremony

× Expand Nicholas Hanson

press release: Head downtown for a seasonal lighting ceremony at Lisa Link Peace Park on November 24! This fun event is the perfect post Thanksgiving activity for the whole family. Join us as we turn on on all our lighting décor on State St and the Capitol Square. Event runs 4-6pm with our lighting ceremony taking place at 5pm.!

PERFORMANCES

4-5pm - Wisconsin Dickens Carolers

5-6pm - Eric De Los Santos

PHOTO OP

Take a cute seasonal family photo with our giant ornament!

SANTA MEET & GREET

Santa is making a special visit to help us turn the lights on downtown! Afterwards, you'll get the chance to meet Santa and get photos!

SHOPPING

*As of 11/9/23*

Madame Chu

SJW Homemade

Spinning Handiworks

Te Amo

Wooly Paws Knitting

Retailers and restaurants in the area will feature warm drinks and delicious food. Specials added daily to our website here: https://visitdowntownmadison.com/events/holiday-open-house

Shine On Madison is brought to you by MG&E Foundation and Madison National Life, a Horace Mann Company.

Shine On Madison is hosted by Madison's Central Business Improvement District.