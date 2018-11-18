press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with property owners, businesses, community organizations and area non-profits to present a unified Downtown Holiday Celebration called “Shine On Madison.” With more than 100 events, 12 community light displays, an interactive grove of trees, a winter forest, a live King Street, a giant tree and special decorations from downtown property owners, the city will be brighter than ever!

Lighting Ceremony: Saturday, November 17, at 6:08pm: Top of State Street & the Capitol Square

A special evening will kick off the new Shine on Madison celebration. It will be the biggest and brightest party yet! Together with our business and community partners, our panel of VIP guests, including Santa, will plug the lights in and flip the switch – illuminating all of Downtown. Watch from the street, watch while you shop, be there to see all the magic happen! At 6:08pm, in partnership WOLX 94.9, we’ll flip the switch and shine! Our seasonal carolers and other VIP guests make this a great party for the whole family. Before the show, visit the 48th MMoCA Art & Gift Fair, the Madison Winter Night Market and our downtown retailers.

If you can’t make the party, don’t worry there are six more weeks to join us for the fun Downtown.

Special Light Displays

King Street LIVE – The street known for their Live on King Street performances. The Capitol Corners – Visit each of the corners on the Capitol grounds for a different experience, including a special police

memorial on the Hamilton Street corner. Community Partners – Twelve community partners join in the

seasonal celebration with specialty displays throughout the district. The Festive Forum – A giant multi-color tree takes center stage at

the Forum. The Northern Lights Plaza – Large icey trees and lightings make the Northern Lights Plaza a stop to ooh and ahh. The Signs of the Season – Where does the sidewalk end? Evidently at these fun, festive street signs near the Children’s Museum. The Frosty Forest is back as Lisa Link Peace Park transforms into the ultimate Winter Park with lights and trees and special events throughout the season. Downtown Ambassadors staff the Downtown Visitor Center every day of the year with helpful suggestions, maps and more!

Additional Décor & Lighting

More than 50 holiday planters and 100+ snowflakes lights also decorate the district. Dozens of downtown property owners have joined in the effort to light up downtown Madison.