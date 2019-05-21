× Expand Jimmy Fontaine Shinedown

press release: Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown's 2019 ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour kicks off this winter on February 20

Shinedown’s uplifting new single “GET UP” from their chart-topping album ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records) has been moving listeners around the globe with its offer of hope, empathy and encouragement in the face of personal struggles, whatever they may be. Offering a light in a time of darkness, especially with mental health issues, is something front man Brent Smith is deeply connected to after battling his own personal demons, and “GET UP” was born out of watching his friend, Shinedown bassist Eric Bass, deal with clinical depression. When Brent put pen to paper, a beautiful, universal song rooted in Brent and Eric’s raw vulnerability took shape. Reaching far beyond any genre or label, “GET UP” speaks to the human spirit in a time of need, and it’s a song that has already resonated with the masses – becoming a fan favorite at arena shows on tour where the crowd response is palpable. It has drawn attention from the likes of Huffington Post, Salon, Buzzfeed, Parade, Grammy.com and more, has garnered more than 13 million total streams with key playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music, and is currently at Alternative Radio as well as Active Rock Radio, where it is sailing up the Top 10.

ATTENTION ATTENTION simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity, touching on topics such as overcoming struggles, mental health, not being afraid to fail and the resolve of the human spirit as seen on tracks like the #1 Active Rock hit "DEVIL" (which became the band’s 12th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart - one step away from the record of most #1s in the history of the chart) and the anthemic "THE HUMAN RADIO" . Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety.

“At it’s core, ‘GET UP’ deals with empathy. Smith’s lyrics reflect a shared experience…pain can be a universal human experience and that sense of unconditional support and solidarity is the driving factor behind the song…” - Salon

“Emotional and personal…cinematic and nuanced…’GET UP’ which began as a song written for a friend and bandmate, is now bringing its inspiring message to millions of listeners.” - HuffPost

“…conviction, authenticity, and real life intensity. Brent Smith and Shinedown are familiar purveyors of all those artistic qualities.” - No Depression

“[ATTENTION ATTENTION] is chock full of high energy rockin’ goodness.” – Parade

“...[ATTENTION ATTENTION is] a deeply confessional brilliant piece of work...most rock bands don’t possess what Shinedown does — unfathomable talent, an unwavering fan base and unbridled tenacity.” - Buzzfeed

“[ATTENTION ATTENTION] rolls from the pounding, riff-driven attack of ‘DEVIL’…to a rafters-reaching major-key hook on ‘BRILLIANT’…Shinedown is on the cusp of adding to its legend…” – Billboard

“…crackling, attention-grabbing sonics…Shinedown’s well-honed craft hits a new level…emblematic of Shinedown’s staying power.” – Alternative Press