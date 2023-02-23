media release: Capital City Theatre, Madison’s professional regional musical theatre company, is thrilled to announce their 2023-2023 season. Tickets are on sale now at www.Overture.org for Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody, Disney’s Newsies and You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light

Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody will make its world premiere Feb. 23-March 5, 2023 at Overture Center for the Arts. Brace yourself for a musical parody of King size proportions! During the Misery of a blizzard, five people are drawn to the Shining lights of the Overlook Hotel. The group includes Jack: the hotel’s new caretaker, Wendy: his unhappy wife, Danny: their clairvoyant son, Annie: a quick to anger nurse, and Paul: the mysterious unconscious man she drags up to room 217. As the storm grows so do the mysteries of the hotel and the new guests sing and vocalize while hacking an onslaught of visitors — human, animal, and supernatural. Will this group be able to harmonize through IT, take a Stand, or fade into The Mist? Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody is directed by Donald Gaverick, with music by Andrew Abrams, lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia, and book by Colleen DuVall. Shining In Misery – A King Size Parody tickets cost $45.

7:30 pm on 2/23-25 & 3/3-4 and 2 pm, 2/26 & 3/4-5.