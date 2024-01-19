× Expand Erik Schwertdfeger Audience members at a past Cheshire Cat Comedy event. Audience members at a past Cheshire Cat Comedy event.

media release: Join us for THE SH!TSHOW: a stand-up comedy show where comedians improvise around mystery props and topics while eating hot peppers.

Featuring headliner Rich D'Amore:

Rich D'Amore has a goofy, laid-back style that engages audiences of all types. A regular at Comedy on State and The Laughing Tap, Rich is a seasoned comedian whose lovable energy and hilarious takes on being a dad have entertained crowds all over the Midwest. He's opened for many national headliners including Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Sam Tallent, & Dana Gould.

Stand-up comedy by Rich D'Amore, Andrew Rynning, Kayla Ruth, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.