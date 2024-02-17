× Expand Erik Schwertdfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Join us for THE SH!TSHOW: a stand-up comedy show where comedians improvise around mystery props and topics while eating hot peppers.

Featuring headliner James Fisher Jr:

James grew up on the stage, singing, dancing, and acting in various youth groups and theatre productions throughout his childhood. He moved to Chicago IL. in 2008 to attend DePaul University, Forming a Hip Hop Break-dance group known as "The Lab" and after his Graduation in 2012 he began doing stand up comedy. Since he started, He has done shows all over Chicago at many venues, traveled to Los Angeles, New York City, and Las Vegas to compete in the Make me laugh comedy festival. He even helps run a few shows in the City, being a Producer of "The Attic", "What The Hipnonics" and a founding Member of the "Martin Luther Kings of Comedy". James is a Energetic, Charismatic and Kind-hearted guy who can't wait to bring you entertainment!

Stand-up comedy by: James Fisher Jr., Olivia Witt, Connor O'Hara

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.