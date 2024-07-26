The Sh!tshow

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux and a mic. Noah Mailloux

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up as comedians improvise while eating spicy peppers. Headlined by CHARLIE KOJIS:

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has performed in the Flyover, Limestone, and 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festivals, among others. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. He released his debut comedy album and special, A Normal Amount of Pain, in May 2023.

With feature performances by: Georgia Moore, Jeff Brumfield, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, The Forward Club, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show.SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.