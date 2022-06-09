Shoobie, Excuse Me Who Are You, Kule, Diet Lite, The Nile Club

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

★ SHOOBIE (OSHKOSH): https://shoobie-band.bandcamp.com/

★ EXCUSE ME WHO ARE YOU (MADISON): https://emway.bandcamp.com/

★ KULE (MADISON): https://bekule.bandcamp.com/

★ DIET LITE (MKE): https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/

★ THE NILE CLUB (MKE): https://thenileclub.bandcamp.com/

