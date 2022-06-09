Shoobie, Excuse Me Who Are You, Kule, Diet Lite, The Nile Club
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy EMWAY
Excuse Me, Who Are You?
★ SHOOBIE (OSHKOSH): https://shoobie-band.bandcamp.com/
★ EXCUSE ME WHO ARE YOU (MADISON): https://emway.bandcamp.com/
★ KULE (MADISON): https://bekule.bandcamp.com/
★ DIET LITE (MKE): https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/
★ THE NILE CLUB (MKE): https://thenileclub.bandcamp.com/
