media release: Dane Buy Local in partnership with Isthmus Eye Care proudly announces the "Shop Local, Give Local" event on June 20th, a special day dedicated to celebrating and supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs. This event encourages the community to shop at participating businesses, thereby sustaining the local economy and enhancing the unique character of Dane County.

On June 20th, residents are invited to explore the diverse range of products and services that make Dane County distinctive. From artisanal goods to exceptional services, local businesses offer something for everyone. Shopping locally ensures that money remains within the community, benefiting those who live and work here.

A highlight of the event is that 10% of the day's proceeds from participating businesses will be donated to Dane Buy Local. This contribution supports our mission to uplift and sustain the local business community, fostering a thriving and interconnected economy.

"The 'Shop Local, Give Local' event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to unite in support of our local entrepreneurs," said Zoe Schuler, owner of Z Boutique and event organizer. "Every purchase made on June 20th at participating businesses not only helps sustain the local economy but also contributes to our essential work in strengthening the local business ecosystem."

Tim Wilson, owner of Isthmus Eye Care and a participating business, added, "Participating in Shop Local, Give Local allows us to connect with those in our community and provide a personalized shopping experience. It's more than just a shopping day; it's about building a stronger, more supportive community together."

For an updated list of participating retailers and to plan your shopping route, please visit www.danebuylocal.com. The list as of June 10 follows:

Contours Lingerie

Bad Dog Frida

Cloth & Metal Boutique

Decor - for the well-dressed home

Deforest Hometown Pharmacy

Digman Fitness LLC

Doundrins Distilling

Earthly Temptation Wellness

Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery, Inc.

Ethical Trade Company

Faded Roots Boutique

Fontana Sports

Forever Yours Jewelry (retail only)

Isthmus Eye Care - Madison East

Isthmus Eye Care - Madison Downtown

Isthmus Eye Care - Middleton

JNJ Gifts and More

Katy's American Indian Arts

Kickback Cafe

Kylee's Gift Cottage (special extended hours until 8 PM)

Monroe Street Framing

Orange Tree Imports

Salvatore's -Downtown

Salvatore's - Sun Prairie

Salvatore's - Monona

Secure ID, LLC

Soleil Wellness and Day Spa

The Chocolate Caper

The Opti-Mystic

The Purple Goose

The Wire Basket

Ward Brodt Music Co.

Windsor Breads Bakery & Coffeehouse

Windy Hill Woodshop

Ulla Eyewear

Z Boutique