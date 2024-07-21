Shop & Sip

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for State Line Distillery's Shop & Sip event on Sunday, July 21, from 3-7 PM!

Immerse yourself in a vibrant marketplace featuring a curated selection of local artists and makers showcasing their unique creations. From handcrafted jewelry and home decor to bespoke artwork and more, discover one-of-a-kind pieces that embody the essence of Madison's thriving creative community.

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-571-4271
