media release: Join us for the Summer Shop & Stroll in Downtown Middleton starting July 20th and running through July 22nd! There will be sidewalk sales, demonstrations, trunk shows, food & drink specials, live music and more. Plus register for a chance to win gift baskets from Downtown Middleton businesses.

Live Music

Thursday, July, 20: CED B’AETCHE’, 5 p.m., Stone Horse Green

Friday, July, 21: Eric De Los Santos, 3-5 p.m., Stone Horse Green; Madison County, 6-9 p.m., Capital Brewery

Saturday, July, 22: Gerri DiMaggio Trio, 3-4:30 p.m., Stone Horse Green

Family-Friendly Activities on Saturday, July 22

9-11 a.m., Stroll & Stretch at Stone Horse Green: Get limbered up and ready to shop and stroll with 15-minute “shopping-style” yoga classes and a chance to win a Recreation Basket giveaway.

10 a.m. Middleton History Stroll & Tell: Learn about Middleton history by taking a free stroll with retired City Administrator and former Middleton Area Historical Society board member Mike Davis. All will start from and end at the Rowley House; strollers should anticipate a 1 hour and 45-minute tour.

1:30-4 p.m., Shelter From the Storm Adoptable Cat Meet & Greet at Middleton Public Library: ome meet some adoptable cats from Madison’s Shelter From the Storm animal shelter. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver to enter the “Meet and Greet” room. Click here to learn more about Shelter From the Storm ‘s adoption process and to see all of the animals up for adoption.