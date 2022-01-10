media release: Three Short Films by Bowdie Bentz and Andrew Mazur

Tall Grass (World Premiere)

"A man goes hunting."

Writer/Director: Bowdie Bentz

Dir. of Photography/Editor: Bowdie Bentz

86 FEAR (Theatrical Premiere)

"Eternal return at the bar."

Writer/Director: Andrew Mazur

Dir. of Photography: A.J. Greisen

Editor: Bowdie Bentz

(Filmed on location in Eastside Madison)

Water And Blood

"Revival in the woods."

Writer: Bowdie Bentz/Andrew Mazur

Dir. of Photography: Ethan Broughton-Wohlers

Editor: Bowdie Bentz

7pm-8:30pm, Monday Jan. 10, 2022, Ohio Tavern (224 Ohio Ave. Madison)

Free

Ohio Tavern https://www.facebook. com/theohiotavern

Water and Blood Trailer: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=99ErbEOokHY

86 FEAR (Full short film): https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=7b3RQRpIkg4