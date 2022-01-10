Short Films by Bowdie Bentz and Andrew Mazur
Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Three Short Films by Bowdie Bentz and Andrew Mazur
Tall Grass (World Premiere)
"A man goes hunting."
Writer/Director: Bowdie Bentz
Dir. of Photography/Editor: Bowdie Bentz
86 FEAR (Theatrical Premiere)
"Eternal return at the bar."
Writer/Director: Andrew Mazur
Dir. of Photography: A.J. Greisen
Editor: Bowdie Bentz
(Filmed on location in Eastside Madison)
Water And Blood
"Revival in the woods."
Writer: Bowdie Bentz/Andrew Mazur
Dir. of Photography: Ethan Broughton-Wohlers
Editor: Bowdie Bentz
7pm-8:30pm, Monday Jan. 10, 2022, Ohio Tavern (224 Ohio Ave. Madison)
Free
