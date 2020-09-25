press release: ARMA-Madison and Access Information Management are sponsoring a FREE CONFIDENTIAL SHREDDING EVENT Up to 100 Pounds.

Larger amounts accepted – donations appreciated. All proceeds go to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

*This will be a no-contact event to protect the health and safety of staff and the public. Please plan accordingly.*

10 am-3 pm on 9/25 and 9 am-noon, 9/26, Access Information Management, 3700 Commerce Dr.

Madison, WI

608-658-7413

www.InformationProtected.com

All cash and check donations, plus shredding proceeds, go to benefit the

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.