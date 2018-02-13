press release: A sporting tradition 600 years old! Fun for all ages at the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Races at Grace Episcopal Church! Tuesday, February 13, Vilas Hall at Grace Church (the church with the red doors on the Square). Doors open 4:30 pm, pancakes served from 5:00 to 6:00 pm and races begin 6:30pm. Nominal charge for entry and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit and gluten-free option. Brief summary of British pancake racing history, followed by registration for age-appropriate racing teams. Instructions and coaching freely given! All proceeds go to support the Grace Church Food Pantry. Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave. Cost is free for kids under age 5, $5 for age 6 and up or family ticket $12.

The race involves running the length of the Vilas Guild Hall, tying on an apron and a hat, grabbing a skillet containing a pancake and running back to start point while flipping the pancake.