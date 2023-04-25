× Expand Alee Aragon Three poeple in front of a wall. Shutter Step

media release: Shutter Step is a funk jazz trio working in the artistry of groove and collaborative music. Aaron Brenton, Carson Bell, and Preston Carr are the current lineup for Shutter Step, a funky, electronica inspired trio consisting of many original compositions and arrangements made specially for electric bass with synth pedals, washy reverb guitar, and hard hitting funk drums. With each musician coming from both Madison and Milwaukee, their styles of composition and playing are steeped in the contemporary traditions of each area.