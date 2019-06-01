Sickle Cell Anemia

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The Urban League Guild of Greater Madison Presents:

Sickle Cell Anemia Panel Discussion

  • Dr. Carol Diamond - UW Hospital—Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant
  • Ntambi Solomy –UW Health Social Worker
  • Community Members: Martin Lackey, Sr., Adrian Jones, Latyna Lewis

June 1, 2019 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Urban League of Greater Madison, Evjue Community Room, 2222 S. Park St.

Light Refreshments will be served

