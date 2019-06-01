Sickle Cell Anemia
The Urban League Guild of Greater Madison Presents:
Sickle Cell Anemia Panel Discussion
- Dr. Carol Diamond - UW Hospital—Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant
- Ntambi Solomy –UW Health Social Worker
- Community Members: Martin Lackey, Sr., Adrian Jones, Latyna Lewis
June 1, 2019 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Urban League of Greater Madison, Evjue Community Room, 2222 S. Park St.
Light Refreshments will be served
