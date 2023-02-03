media release: “Kiss and Tell” Third Base Tour

Nitti and Party Favor have grouped up to make one of largest house music acts on the planet SIDEPIECE. The “Kiss and Tell” Tour is playing venues like Echostage in Washington, DC, which holds three thousand people. These giant’s of electronic music have a total of three hundred thousand followers combined on their Instagram accounts. SIDEPIECE has four million monthly listeners on Spotify. This could be the only opportunity Madison locals get to see this act without having to travel. This show will sell out! Get tickets in advance for SIDEPIECE at Liquid.