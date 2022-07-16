press release: Celebrate summer with the second annual TDS Sidewalk Chalk Festival! Join us on Saturday, July 16, from 9am-12pm in Meyer Oak Grove Park for a morning of art, fun, and music. Rain date: July 23.

Free to participate! Sign your 8-13 year old up for the free competition to create the best chalk art Sauk Prairie’s ever seen!! Open chalk coloring area available for kids under age 8 or anyone who doesn’t want to enter the competition.

Artists will be spread out for 1.5 hr time slots as follows: 9-10:30am and 10:30-12pm.

You must only work during your time slot! Artists who start at 9am must be finished by 10:30 to be considered for the competition.

All sidewalk spaces are 5ft x 5ft. Chalk artists should have a rough idea of what they want to draw before the day. River Arts Inc will provide all the sidewalk chalk to each participant for free. Families are welcome to bring additional materials such as tape, water, etc. No additional chalk carry-ins allowed for the competition squares.

COVID-19 Policy: In accordance with current CDC guidelines, masks are optional for unvaccinated guests. Please be respectful of other groups and distance when possible. This policy is subject to change based on CDC best practices.

Featuring the return of professional chalk artist Peter Davidson, creating another masterpiece live during the event.