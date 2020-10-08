ONLINE: Sidewalk Prophets

media release: Great Big Family Productions is proud to present: Sidewalk Prophets' "The Chosen Tour".

This tour is a multimedia enriched live experience. The audience will participate in the evening by real time voting on songs, and scenarios throughout the night. Vote for your favorite hit songs like "Come To The Table", "The Words I Would Say", "Smile" and more. Your active involvement, impacts the outcome of the show. Don't miss it!

With a career spanning three major label studio releases—These Simple Truths (2009), Live Like That (2012) and Something Different (2015), plus 2013’s celebrated holiday offering,Merry Christmas To You—and multiple hits, including Gold-certified “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That,” among others, Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay at Christian radio. The Dove Award-winning band has sold more than 740,000 albums and 1.8 million digital tracks. In addition, the group has garnered five No. 1 songs, nine Top 5 radio singles and more than 43 million views on YouTube. The band originally formed at Indiana’s Anderson University, and since signing with Curb | Word Entertainment, they’ve been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010. Over the course of their career, they’ve played for more than 2.5 million fans, and counting. Known for spending more days on the road than anywhere else, Sidewalk Prophets’ most recent tours have morphed into interactive experiences for their fans, whom they affectionately call “The Great Big Family.” The band is set to host the first free public concert in Ryman history on July 5, 2020, celebrating new music from their new album, The Things That Got Us Here, released July 3, 2020.

UNIQUE EVENT FEATURES INCLUDE:

Access to our High Definition Live Stream Concert*

Access to re-watch the concert for 48 hours

Stream concert on devices like: Laptops, cell phones, tablets, and select Smart TVs.

Actively play a part in the show by voting in real time on the band's set list

*The quality of your video feed is largely dependent on the speed of your internet service provider.

TICKET OPTIONS

Household Ticket:

Just one ticket needed for your entire household!

Access to our HD virtual tour experience

Access to re-watch the concert for 48 hours

VIP Preshow Party includes:

Just one ticket needed for your entire household!

Access to our HD virtual tour experience

Access to re-watch the concert for 48 hours

Access to our VIP Preshow Party. Get an exclusive Q/A with the band, play games, and have the best virtual time ever

Limited Edition VIP Tour Poster

Large Party Shoutout Ticket:

This ticket is intended for large groups hosting 20+ people

Includes a live shoutout from the band to your group during the show!

Access to our HD virtual tour experience

Access to re-watch the concert for 48 hours

Access to our VIP Preshow Party. Get an exclusive Q/A with the band, play games, and have the best virtual time ever

Limited Edition VIP Tour Poster

*Only a limited amount of shout outs available per night. Please keep shout out request appropriate for all ages.