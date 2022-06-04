8 am - 2 pm, Saturday, June 4, 1924 East Dayton Street, just off First Street between East Washington and East Johnson. Rain Date June 11

Palestine Partners, Playgrounds for Palestine and Knitting for Peace would like to invite you to a Sidewalk Sale! You’ll find handmade Palestinian articles fro m Women in Hebron Fair Trade Cooperative in AlKhalil/Hebron, Olive Oil, Soap and Spices from Playgrounds for Palestine, and hand knitted hats and treasures from Madison’s own Knitting for Peace

We’ll have beautifully hand-embroidered tote bags, pouches, purses, scarves and pillow covers, handmade earrings and necklaces that celebrate Palestine, and other beautiful crafts from Women in Hebron Fair Trade Cooperative in the West Bank. Palestinian-made Kuffiyas , the beautiful traditional shawls of Palestine, made in Palestine’s one surviving Kuffiya factory in Al Khalil (Hebron), and Fair Trade Olive Oil from small farms in Palestine, Olive Oil Soap, and Zatar spice, all from Playgrounds for Palestine. Plus beautifully hand-knitted hats and treasures from Madison’s Knitting for Peace, representing women who have resettled in Madison from Iraq and Syria.

Hosted by Palestine Partners and Playgrounds for Palestine, with special guests from Knitting for Peace.

Stand with Palestine Yard Signs will be available for purchase.

Celebrate Summertime! Please come out and support Palestinian artisans and farmers and their communities as they continue to struggle to the health and economic impacts of COVID and an increase in settler aggression throughout the West Bank.

You can also shop online for crafts and yard signs at https://palestinepartners.org/ shop-women-in-hebron

and for Oil at https:// playgroundsforpalestine.org/ shop/

for more info :palestinepartners4justice@ gmail.com

