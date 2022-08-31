Sidi Wacho, People Brothers Band, Grupo Candela, Forro Fo Sho
McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Sessions at McPike returns in 2022. The Pursuit of Happiness Session weekend is August 12-14. Evening concerts take place from 5-10 pm on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
The Beauty of the Beat SESSION
Stage Sponsors: Willy St. Co-op, to benefit Centro Hispano
5:00- Grupo Candela
6:30 People Brothers Band
8:30 Sidi Wacho (France and Chile)
In Tent : Forro Fo Sho between sets
Info
Music