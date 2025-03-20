media release: Celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. with "That Old Black Magic," starring the electrifying Tony Nominee Sidney DuPont! Join us for a sensational evening honoring the Rat Pack icon, as DuPont's mesmerizing vocals bring to life classics like "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Don't miss this magical tribute, filled with nostalgia and inspiration!