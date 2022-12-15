Sierra Club-Wisconsin Chapter Volunteer Night

press release: The Department of Natural Resources released Wisconsin’s draft Wolf Management Plan. This is the document that would govern how Wisconsin oversees wolf populations in Wisconsin. We’re still diving in to details, but at first glance, it looks like the plan centers science, public input, and Tribal engagement. These are the tenets for the best way to protect, conserve, and sustain natural resources.

The public has until January 11 to submit comments and concerns related to the plan. In the meantime, our December Volunteer Night will be focused on Protecting Wisconsin’s wolves by advocating for a strong plan. Join us! We’ll offer details about the plans and spend an hour together making a difference. You MUST RSVP using this page to be sent the zoom link.

We'll break out into different zoom rooms and work on different tasks, we're still determining which tasks will have at our volunteer night.

If you just have 2 hours to give to make a difference and can't do more than that, then this is a great place for you as well!

You MUST RSVP using this page and we will send you the zoom link to join and instructions on how to join. Below are the rooms we usually have at each volunteer night, and you'll get to pick which you want to join!