press release: Acclaimed mandolinist Sierra Hull performs on the Opera House stage on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Advance ticket prices range from $40 to $50, plus Eventbrite fees. Tickets will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH will have access to ticket sales starting Monday, July 1 and the general public will have access starting Monday, July 15.

Sierra Hull is widely regarded to be a master of her instrument; A two-time Grammy Nominated artist and songwriter, recognized for both her most recent projects, 25 Trips (2020) and Weighted Mind (2016), she is also the 4x recipient of IBMA’s Mandolin Player of the Year, the first woman to ever receive this distinction. A pioneer for acoustic music throughout her already impressive multi-decade career, she has graced the country’s most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the White House. Her virtuosic abilities have garnered respect from genre-defining trailblazers, friends, and collaborators such as Alison Krauss, Sturgill Simpson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Bela Fleck, Bobby McFerrin, and Brandi Carlile. Originally hailing from Byrdstown, Tennessee, her unique sound is rooted in bluegrass, and she is widely considered one of acoustic music’s most inventive artists.