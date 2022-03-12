× Expand Andrea Canter Cody Steinmann

media release: Cody Steinmann has been performing and teaching professionally for 10 years. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College where he completed an associate’s degree in music occupation and later won a Rita Tallent Picken scholarship to attend the UW-Parkside. Cody has studied extensively with Russ Johnson, Steve Peplin, and James Crowley, DM. He has also taken lessons with JD Allen, Ari Honig, Johannes Weidenmueller, Scott Hesse, Pete McCann, and Jesse Catalino Montijo. An outstanding improviser, Cody has become a fixture on the Twin Cities jazz scene since settling in Minneapolis, where he has performed with the Cody Steinmann Trio, Sightless Quartet, Cody Steinmann Band, The Session (Solomon Parham), Kenne Thomas, Fode Bangoura, Omar Abdul Karim, Javier Santiago, Steve Kenny, and L.A. Buckner.

Sightless Quartet Live: https://codysteinmann. bandcamp.com/album/sightless- quartet-live