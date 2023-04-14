Silent Courage

Buy Tickets

Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive Suite 4, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join us for a showing of our full length docudrama "Silent Courage" in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. The showing will be taking place right here at Camp Createability in Suite number 4. The doors will open at 6pm and the showing will begin at 6:30pm.

There will be some concessions available.

Info

Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive Suite 4, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Kids & Family
Movies
608-577-5733
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Silent Courage - 2023-04-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Silent Courage - 2023-04-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Silent Courage - 2023-04-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Silent Courage - 2023-04-14 18:30:00 ical