Silent Courage
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive Suite 4, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Join us for a showing of our full length docudrama "Silent Courage" in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. The showing will be taking place right here at Camp Createability in Suite number 4. The doors will open at 6pm and the showing will begin at 6:30pm.
There will be some concessions available.
Info
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive Suite 4, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Kids & Family
Movies