RSVP for Silent Courage

press release: Camp Createability is excited to share our first full length movie, Silent Courage with the public! Join us on February 1st at The Lone Girl in Waunakee for the premiere of Silent Courage.

Silent Courage is a docudrama about the history of autism based on true stories. it reveals the mistreatment, struggles and challenges faced throughout the years.

Doors will open at 6pm with the movie beginning at 6:30pm. Light appetizers will be served. We will have a panel with different community members at the end of the showing.

Doors open at 6pm with showing beginning at 6:30pm, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Get tickets by December 31, 2022.