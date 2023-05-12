media release: May 12, 8 pm (doors at 7) The Silos, suggested donation $15.

It was a magical night in 2007 when the Silos played my third house concert, and I had the revelation that just maybe I could keep doing this. Walter Salas-Humara has returned many times, but it's been an unbelievable 350 some shows since he brought the Silos with him as they celebrate the (also unbelievable) 35th anniversary of their seminal album Cuba. Come celebrate.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.