SilverStage Show Choir Invitational

media release: Sat Feb 17 Monona Grove High School will be transformed into a show choir extravaganza. Middle and high school show choirs from around the region will compete throughout the day, with a finalist showcase in the evening. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and all proceeds support the Monona Grove Music Programs. Attendees can come and go between shows as they wish - tickets are available on site ($15 daytime / $10 evening / $20 all day).