media release: The New Glarus Männerchor and Jodlerklub, in partnership with the Swiss Center of North America, will be celebrating the centuries-old Swiss festival called Silvesterchlausen (sill-VEST-er klaas-en) on Saturday, January 15th, 2022. This will be the first-ever observance of Silvesterchlausen outside of Switzerland. Silversterchlausen is an ancient New Year’s celebration from Appenzell, Switzerland. It is a procession of costumed performers carrying large cowbells and yodeling, making stops throughout downtown New Glarus. New Glarus is proud to have the first group outside of Switzerland to celebrate this festive custom.

This free, outdoor, family-friendly event will begin at 1:00pm at the Swiss Center of North America (507 Durst Road, New Glarus, WI 53574). The procession will move throughout downtown New Glarus, stopping on street corners to perform. It will conclude at the Chalet Landhaus Inn (801 Hwy 69, New Glarus, WI 53574). Traditional Swiss folk music and entertainment will follow at venues throughout New Glarus. More information can be found at https://www.swisstown.com/events-ng/2022/1/15/silvesterchlausen

The New Glarus Männerchor and Jodlerklub choirs were founded in 1928. They perform traditional Swiss and German songs entertaining thousands of people ever year.

The Swiss Center of North America works to promote appreciation for and awareness of Swiss heritage, culture, and pride. The Swiss Center celebrates Swiss roots and works to make sure Swiss heritage does not disappear in North America. Collections include the 15,000-item Tritt Library and Archives, as well as donations of Swiss clothing, textiles, folk and fine art.