ONLINE: Silvopasture & Supply Chain Food Safety for Beginning and ESL Farmers
press release: RSVP here: http://savannainstitute.org/ev
Silvopasture & Supply Chain Food Safety for Beginning and ESL Farmers webinar with Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin at Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, Tuesday, August 11, 6pm
During this webinar we’ll cover:
How to safely incorporate livestock and tree crop production
Food safety best practices and common questions for beginning and ESL farmers
How we can work towards a justice oriented, safer food system
Info
Careers & Business, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars