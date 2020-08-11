ONLINE: Silvopasture & Supply Chain Food Safety for Beginning and ESL Farmers

press release: RSVP here: http://savannainstitute.org/ev ents.html

Silvopasture & Supply Chain Food Safety for Beginning and ESL Farmers webinar with Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin at Regenerative Agriculture Alliance, Tuesday, August 11, 6pm

During this webinar we’ll cover:

How to safely incorporate livestock and tree crop production

Food safety best practices and common questions for beginning and ESL farmers

How we can work towards a justice oriented, safer food system