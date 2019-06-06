Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille

press release: Thurs, June 6: (after comedy)

Hysteria: Camp WannaKillYa

9 pm, $5, 21+

HOWDY, CAMPERS!

*triumphant horns sound, birds screeching*

You’re cordially invited to spend this summer with us at the legendary, the ever-fabled, Camp WannaKillYa! Buried in the depths of Madison’s finest foliage, our premiere, amenity-rich campsite is set up at Crucible, and we open our doors to YOU on the evening of June 6th, 2019! Paying homage to 80’s slashers and camp horror, Camp WannaKillYa ensures that you live this summer as if it’s your last... and it very well may be.

Meet your camp counselors:

Sindy Vicious

Daddy Don’t Give a Damn

And Jane Debauchery

And your senior camp counselors:

Gretta and Garnet Grimm-Deville