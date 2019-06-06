Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille

Google Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Thurs, June 6: (after comedy)

 Hysteria: Camp WannaKillYa

9 pm, $5, 21+

HOWDY, CAMPERS!

*triumphant horns sound, birds screeching*

You’re cordially invited to spend this summer with us at the legendary, the ever-fabled, Camp WannaKillYa! Buried in the depths of Madison’s finest foliage, our premiere, amenity-rich campsite is set up at Crucible, and we open our doors to YOU on the evening of June 6th, 2019! Paying homage to 80’s slashers and camp horror, Camp WannaKillYa ensures that you live this summer as if it’s your last... and it very well may be.

Meet your camp counselors:

Sindy Vicious

Daddy Don’t Give a Damn

And Jane Debauchery

And your senior camp counselors:

Gretta and Garnet Grimm-Deville 

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sindy Vicious, Daddy Don’t Give a Damn, Jane Debauchery, Gretta Grimm-DeVille, Garnet Grimm-DeVille - 2019-06-06 21:00:00