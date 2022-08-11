press release: The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.

August 11, Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie

Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse, will provide musical entertainment during the annual Sing-a-Long with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting and waterproof glitter tattoos.

The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry. Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie