Delaney & Kenzie Trezise, Margo Tiedt, Jackie Ceithamer, Mackenzie Moore, Nicole Saunders, Mike Tecku, Beth Kille, Cooper Talbot

press release: Join us for this installment of Sing It Sister Madison. Featuring Delaney & Kenzie Trezise, Margo Tiedt, Jackie Ceithamer, Mackenzie Moore, Nicole Saunders and our "honorary dude" Mike Tecku. All these amazing performers will be backed by the Sing It Sister House Band. Hosted by Beth Kille. Emceed by Cooper Talbot. $10 at the door. Doors open 7:45pm.