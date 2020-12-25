media release: On December 25, from 6:00-6:05 PM, we will lift our voices across Madison and sing as a community.

2020 has been hard. Let's come together with our community and remind each other what the holiday season is about.

At 5:55 PM on December 25th, come to your front door to wave at the neighbors and giggle. At precisely 6 PM, we will sing out "O Come, All Ye Faithful" (exact lyrics will be posted in the discussion). Then, have the kids get out their bells or instruments if you have them (pots and pans work too!), and we will sing "Jingle Bells" together as a community!

This short event takes only five minutes of your time but will mean the world to many people. Sing out, Madison, to show our children what community really looks like.