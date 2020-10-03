Singles Socially Distanced October Prost

RSVP here for waitlist.

media release: Calling all fun loving Madison area singles in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s... it's time to gather (safely of course) and prost the Fall season!

Ask Asta: VIP Singles Events and Conversations is hosting its first Madison area event to bring single men and women casually together in a fun environment. Hanging out near beautiful Lake Monona at Olbrich Park near the Biergarten is a perfect place to start!

Dress appropriately for whatever Wisconsin weather brings our way - if raining, the event will be moved to our rain date on Sunday, October 4. (No worries - there is no Packer game on Sunday:)

Complimentary Admission. No Agenda. No Expectations. But please register for your free ticket. We need a way to reach you if any plans change and to control the size of the group.

And we will gather safely!

Do not attend if you are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone who is

Bring your own chair

Make sure to bring your mask

You will need to wear your mask to get beverages and food at the Biergarten and move around the park - you are welcome, if you want, to remove your mask when seated.

We will make sure our chairs are socially distanced from each other but we will still be able to enjoy beverages, food and conversation together. Upon arrival check in to get your name tag at registration and to get instructions on where to go and set up your chair. Purchase what you would like to eat and drink at the Biergarten.

Rain date is Sunday, October 4 at the same time, 3-5p.m.

Ask Asta: VIP Singles Events and Conversations will host a variety of unique opportunities to not only assist single men and women 30y+ in acquiring great dating and relationship tips in a fun environment but to also have a casual way to meet other area singles. Monthly events will vary in topic and/ or activity and will always be led by an industry expert.

The group's purpose and mission : Connecting Hearts while Enhancing Lives!

This group is open to activity recommendations in order to better serve our population. Group events vary from complimentary to $-$$ event pricing.

Madison events are professionally organized by Asta Timm LLC , Professional Dating & Relationship Coach and Terri Lynn Yanke with Eventful Advantage LLC.

**Group Disclosure: this group is not for pick-up or seduction techniques, or wingman tactics.