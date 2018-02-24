Sink or Swim

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 1990 | 16mm | 48 min.

Director: Su Friedrich

Through 26 short stories, director Friedrich tells of the highly charged relationship between a young girl and her father. Selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, Sink or Swim is a formally challenging and deeply moving film.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
