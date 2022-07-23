Sinking Suns (album release), Boybrain, Space Tugboat, Roboman

media release:The party's over... Madison post-punk noise rockers Sinking Suns return to Mickey's Tavern to celebrate the release of their new album Dark Days on Reptilian Records.

Also sharing the bill are Chicago's Boybrain who describe themselves as a band of piss and vinegar with '80s Punk sensibilities and a touch of grunge.

Madison's Space Tugboat will also be playing their brand of dark catchy punk rock with a demented sense of humor.

And last but most definitely not least, Madison's one man surf punk army ROBOMAN will be rounding out the bill.

