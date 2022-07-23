Sinking Suns (album release), Boybrain, Space Tugboat, Roboman
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:The party's over... Madison post-punk noise rockers Sinking Suns return to Mickey's Tavern to celebrate the release of their new album Dark Days on Reptilian Records.
https://www.facebook.com/SinkingSuns.rock/
https://sinkingsuns.bandcamp.com/
http://www.reptilianrecords.com/.../726663-sinking-suns...
Also sharing the bill are Chicago's Boybrain who describe themselves as a band of piss and vinegar with '80s Punk sensibilities and a touch of grunge.
https://www.facebook.com/boybraintheband
http://www.boybraintheband.com/
Madison's Space Tugboat will also be playing their brand of dark catchy punk rock with a demented sense of humor.
https://www.facebook.com/inspacetuggingaboat/
https://spacetugboat.bandcamp.com/
And last but most definitely not least, Madison's one man surf punk army ROBOMAN will be rounding out the bill.