press release: The wait is over! On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Downtown Middleton Business Association is excited to bring back our annual wine walk – now in its 9th year (after a three-year hiatus)! We’re putting a fresh face on this popular event with many new participating businesses, a few surprises and a whole new name: Sip & Stroll!

Sample wines from 19 stations hosted by Downtown Middleton businesses. Do a little shopping, taste a little food, and enjoy a night out with your friends. Plus, get a glimpse of the much-anticipated Stone Horse Green.

Tickets are $35 per person and on sale NOW at www.downtownmiddleton.com/ sipandstroll. $10 designated driver tickets are also available. Move fast! Only 300 tickets will be sold!

Wine glasses can be picked up at BMO Harris Bank, 7447 University Ave., starting at 3 pm on Sept. 22.

HOW IT WORKS

Each ticket holder picks up their glass, wristband and ticket pass between 3 pm and 6 pm the day of the event.

You must be 21+

You must show your ID (proof of legal drinking age) to receive your wristband. No wristband = no wine.

You may not pick up wristbands for other people.

There are several sip stops along the walk. Attendees choose their own path along the walk and select which stops to visit.

Alcoholic sample sizes are limited to 1 ounce.

Participants pick up their glass and bring their glass along to participating businesses to sample.

All wine glasses must be empty before leaving a sip location.

No open intoxicants in public spaces.

Business will have a dump bucket and rinse station available.

If you appear intoxicated, business owners and servers have the right to refuse serving you.