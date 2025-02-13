Sip, Sample & Socialize

media release: Get your taste buds ready for a thrilling ride at the Middleton Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration...

With tickets that unlock a world of tantalizing beverages, mouthwatering heavy appetizers, and a medley of delightful samples, this event is a paradise for foodies and networking enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a seasoned member or a fresh face, join more than 450 business professionals for an evening of laughter, connections, and a whole lot of fun!

This year's theme celebrates the rich history of the “Wisconsin Dive Bar,” so expect an evening of classic Wisconsin bar games and entertainment.

Dress code: Think "Friday night at your favorite dive bar." Jeans, T-shirts, and flannels are welcome. Just leave the ball gowns and tuxedos at home.

Sponsorships Available Here!

Presented by Lake Ridge Bank.