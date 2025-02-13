Sip, Sample & Socialize
Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Get your taste buds ready for a thrilling ride at the Middleton Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration...
With tickets that unlock a world of tantalizing beverages, mouthwatering heavy appetizers, and a medley of delightful samples, this event is a paradise for foodies and networking enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a seasoned member or a fresh face, join more than 450 business professionals for an evening of laughter, connections, and a whole lot of fun!
This year's theme celebrates the rich history of the “Wisconsin Dive Bar,” so expect an evening of classic Wisconsin bar games and entertainment.
Dress code: Think "Friday night at your favorite dive bar." Jeans, T-shirts, and flannels are welcome. Just leave the ball gowns and tuxedos at home.
Presented by Lake Ridge Bank.