Sip & Share

media release: Herbiery’s new storytelling event leans into our core values of queerness/integrity in self and opposition, autonomy, continuous learning, and nature to create a space to tell and hear stories told through one or more of these themes. Each month we’ll provide a suggested theme that you can interpret in whatever way works for you and your stories.

Sign up begins at 7pm, with stories starting at 7:30.

December's suggested theme is 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁. Help us celebrate the winter solstice and the longest night of the year by sharing a personal story around this theme. When was the last time you saw the sunrise after a long night? Have you ever been out until the wee hours of the morning? What is your solstice ritual? What are your witching hour hobbies and pursuits?

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:

- Storytellers will be selected in the order they sign up

- Sign-up ahead of time here: https://forms.gle/aAEctBTTFbyiuNBW7

- Stories should not exceed 5 minutes in length.

- This is not a competition. There will be no winner selected.

- All storytellers will receive 50% off their second drink.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1060025722115141/